Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Prison Break
Seasons
Prison Break All seasons
Prison Break
16+
Production year
2005
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Series rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
8.3
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Prison Break"
Season 1
22 episodes
29 August 2005 - 15 May 2006
Season 2
22 episodes
21 August 2006 - 2 April 2007
Season 3
13 episodes
17 September 2007 - 18 February 2008
Season 4
24 episodes
1 September 2008 - 24 May 2009
Season 5
9 episodes
4 April 2017 - 30 May 2017
