Prison Break poster
Prison Break Seasons

Prison Break All seasons

Prison Break 16+
Production year 2005
Country USA
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Fox

Series rating

8.4
8.3 IMDb
All seasons of "Prison Break"
Prison Break - Season 1 Season 1
22 episodes 29 August 2005 - 15 May 2006
 
Prison Break - Season 2 Season 2
22 episodes 21 August 2006 - 2 April 2007
 
Prison Break - Season 3 Season 3
13 episodes 17 September 2007 - 18 February 2008
 
Prison Break - Season 4 Season 4
24 episodes 1 September 2008 - 24 May 2009
 
Prison Break - Season 5 Season 5
9 episodes 4 April 2017 - 30 May 2017
 
