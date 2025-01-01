Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Film Lists
TV series lists
Now Playing
Подборки спектаклей
Подборки концертов
Kinoafisha
Film lists
TV Shows
Crime TV Series
Crime TV Series
All
61
Filter
By year
Reset
By year
By rating
By title
Hide
Vlast
Thriller
2025, Russia
0.0
Daredevil: Born Again
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
0.0
Duster
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
0.0
Safe Harbor
Thriller
2025, Belgium/Netherlands
0.0
On Call
Drama, Action, Crime
2025, USA
0.0
Apple Cider Vinegar
Drama, Crime
2025, Australia/Great Britain
0.0
Buried Hearts
Drama, Crime
2025, South Korea
0.0
Spuren
Crime, Thriller
2025, Germany
0.0
Dalah: Death and the Flowers
Thriller, Detective
2025, Thailand
0.0
MobLand
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
9.0
Izgoj 3
Detective
2025, Russia
0.0
Chuzhie dengi
Crime, Drama
2025, Russia
0.0
Smoke
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
0.0
Vysokij sezon
Action, Drama
2025, Russia
0.0
The Waterfront
Drama
2025, USA
0.0
Countdown
Crime, Thriller
2025, USA
0.0
Puteshestvie na solnce i obratno
Drama, Crime
2025, Russia
0.0
Art Detectives
Drama, Crime
2025, Great Britain
0.0
Opasnyj
Action, Detective, Crime
2025, Russia
0.0
Ninel
Romantic
2024, Russia
0.0
The Penguin
Drama, Crime
2024, USA
9.0
Joan
Drama, Crime
2024, Great Britain
0.0
The Perfect Couple
Drama, Crime, Detective
2024, USA
0.0
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Thriller, Crime
2024, USA
0.0
Trassa
Thriller
2024, Russia
8.0
Poslednyaya klyatva Gippokrata
Action, Drama
2024, Russia
0.0
Amura
Action, Drama
2024, Russia
0.0
El Ruso
Detective, Romantic
2024, Argentina/Russia
0.0
Padayushchaya zvezda
Detective
2024, Russia
0.0
Tverskaya. Lyuboj cenoj
Detective
2024, Russia
0.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All
Thriller
Drama
Action
Sci-Fi
Crime
Detective
Horror
Romantic
Documentary
Comedy
Biography
History
Country
All
Belgium
Netherlands
USA
Russia
Thailand
Germany
South Korea
Australia
Great Britain
Argentina
Brazil
Turkey
Egypt
Sweden
Year
All
2000-2009
2010-2019
2020-2025
Hide
Share collection
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree