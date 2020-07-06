The center of the series "Let's Go" is the Osin family. Alla wants to take her youngest daughter to a folk song competition in Minsk, using this as a cover for her true purpose of the trip. While she is getting ready to leave, her husband Edik accidentally injures his brother and agrees to deliver a package in his place. Not wanting to leave their sons home alone, he decides to organize a road trip to Minsk, jeopardizing his wife's plans. The old minivan will make the journey long, and the Osin family's road will be complicated by bandits, the police, and the surrounding "hospitality".

