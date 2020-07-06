Menu
Pognali poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Pognali

Pognali (2020 - 2020)

Погнали 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 8 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

The center of the series "Let's Go" is the Osin family. Alla wants to take her youngest daughter to a folk song competition in Minsk, using this as a cover for her true purpose of the trip. While she is getting ready to leave, her husband Edik accidentally injures his brother and agrees to deliver a package in his place. Not wanting to leave their sons home alone, he decides to organize a road trip to Minsk, jeopardizing his wife's plans. The old minivan will make the journey long, and the Osin family's road will be complicated by bandits, the police, and the surrounding "hospitality".
Cast
Cast
Irina Pegova
Irina Pegova
Mihail Truhin
Mihail Truhin
Dmitry Lysenkov
Dmitry Lysenkov
Ruslan Smirnov
Olga Medynich
Olga Medynich
Artem Fadeev
Artem Fadeev
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Pognali - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 21 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
