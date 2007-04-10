Menu
Aleksandr Bulatov

Date of Birth
10 April 2007
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Chikatilo 7.8
Chikatilo (2021)
Pognali 6.4
Pognali (2020)
Nedetskoe kino 5.9
Nedetskoe kino (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vegetaciya
Vegetaciya
Sci-Fi 2026, Russia
Uchitel goda
Drama 2025, Russia
Nedetskoe kino 5.9
Nedetskoe kino
Fantasy, Comedy 2024, Russia
Chikatilo 7.8
Chikatilo
Drama, Detective 2021, Russia
Papa zakodirovalsya 4.8
Papa zakodirovalsya Papa zakodirovalsya
Comedy 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Pognali 6.4
Pognali
Comedy 2020, Russia
Doroga iz zhyoltogo kirpicha 2.4
Doroga iz zhyoltogo kirpicha
Drama 2018, Russia
Sorok rozovyh kustov
Sorok rozovyh kustov
Romantic 2018, Russia
Komissarsha
Komissarsha
Drama, War 2017, Russia
Lyubov na chetyreh kolesah 5.6
Lyubov na chetyreh kolesah
Romantic 2015, Russia
Friends of Friends 3.9
Friends of Friends Druzya druzey
Comedy 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Proverka na lyubov 2.9
Proverka na lyubov Proverka na lyubov
Romantic 2013, Russia
