Aleksandr Bulatov
Aleksandr Bulatov
Aleksandr Bulatov
Date of Birth
10 April 2007
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Chikatilo
(2021)
6.4
Pognali
(2020)
5.9
Nedetskoe kino
(2024)
Filmography
Vegetaciya
Sci-Fi
2026, Russia
Uchitel goda
Drama
2025, Russia
5.9
Nedetskoe kino
Fantasy, Comedy
2024, Russia
7.8
Chikatilo
Drama, Detective
2021, Russia
4.8
Papa zakodirovalsya
Papa zakodirovalsya
Comedy
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Pognali
Comedy
2020, Russia
2.4
Doroga iz zhyoltogo kirpicha
Drama
2018, Russia
Sorok rozovyh kustov
Romantic
2018, Russia
Komissarsha
Drama, War
2017, Russia
5.6
Lyubov na chetyreh kolesah
Romantic
2015, Russia
3.9
Friends of Friends
Druzya druzey
Comedy
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
2.9
Proverka na lyubov
Proverka na lyubov
Romantic
2013, Russia
