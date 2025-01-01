Menu
Person of Interest Quotes

Person of Interest quotes

Harold Finch [Opening narration from Season One] You are being watched. The government has a secret system, a machine that spies on you every hour of every day. I know because I built it. I designed the machine to detect acts of terror but it sees everything. Violent crimes involving ordinary people, people like you. Crimes the government considered "irrelevant." They wouldn't act, so I decided I would. But I needed a partner, someone with the skills to intervene. Hunted by the authorities, we work in secret. You'll never find us, but victim or perpetrator, if your number's up... we'll find *you*.
John Reese [When asked who he is] A concerned third party.
Sherlock Holmes [from WGN America's "Prime Crime" crossover ad with "Elementary"] We solve mysteries and fight crime.
Harold Finch We solve mysteries and stop crimes before they start.
Sherlock Holmes We use deductive logic.
Harold Finch We use cutting-edge technology.
Sherlock Holmes I have a beautiful and alluring partner.
Harold Finch [beat] So do I.
[Reese gives him a look]
Joan Watson Awkward.
[Repeated line]
Nathan Ingram Everyone is relevant to someone.
Harold Finch [Opening narration, Season 2] You are being watched. The government has a secret system, a machine that spies on you every hour of every day. I designed the machine to detect acts of terror but it sees everything. Violent crimes involving ordinary people. The Government considers these people "irrelevant". We don't. Hunted by the authorities, we work in secret. You'll never find us, but victim or perpetrator, if your number's up... we'll find *you*
[Opening narration, Season 5]
Harold Finch You are being watched. The government has a secret system...
Harold Finch [voice warping] secret system
John Greer A system you asked for to keep y-y-you sssafe.
[visuals glitch POVs between that of Samaritan and of the Machine]
Harold Finch A Machine that spies on you every hour of every day.
John Greer You've granted it the power to see everything, to index, order, and control the lives of ordinary people.
Harold Finch The government considers these people irrelevant. We don't.
John Greer But to it, you are *all* irrelevant. Victim or perpetrator, if you stand in its way...
Harold Finch We'll find you.
Harold Finch [Opening narration, Season 4] We are being watched. The government has a secret system, a machine that spies on you every hour of every day. I designed the machine to detect acts of terror but it sees everything. Violent crimes involving ordinary people. The Government considers these people "irrelevant". We don't. Hunted by the authorities, we work in secret. You'll never find us, but victim or perpetrator, if your number's up... we'll find *you*.
Mark Snow [Repeated line] Don't forget, you're behind enemy lines.
[repeated line]
Root I wasn't talking to you.
