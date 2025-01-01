Harold Finch[Opening narration from Season One] You are being watched. The government has a secret system, a machine that spies on you every hour of every day. I know because I built it. I designed the machine to detect acts of terror but it sees everything. Violent crimes involving ordinary people, people like you. Crimes the government considered "irrelevant." They wouldn't act, so I decided I would. But I needed a partner, someone with the skills to intervene. Hunted by the authorities, we work in secret. You'll never find us, but victim or perpetrator, if your number's up... we'll find *you*.
John Reese[When asked who he is] A concerned third party.
Sherlock Holmes[from WGN America's "Prime Crime" crossover ad with "Elementary"] We solve mysteries and fight crime.
Harold FinchWe solve mysteries and stop crimes before they start.
Harold Finch[Opening narration, Season 2] You are being watched. The government has a secret system, a machine that spies on you every hour of every day. I designed the machine to detect acts of terror but it sees everything. Violent crimes involving ordinary people. The Government considers these people "irrelevant". We don't. Hunted by the authorities, we work in secret. You'll never find us, but victim or perpetrator, if your number's up... we'll find *you*
[Opening narration, Season 5]
Harold FinchYou are being watched. The government has a secret system...
Harold Finch[Opening narration, Season 4] We are being watched. The government has a secret system, a machine that spies on you every hour of every day. I designed the machine to detect acts of terror but it sees everything. Violent crimes involving ordinary people. The Government considers these people "irrelevant". We don't. Hunted by the authorities, we work in secret. You'll never find us, but victim or perpetrator, if your number's up... we'll find *you*.
Mark Snow[Repeated line] Don't forget, you're behind enemy lines.