Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Person of Interest
Seasons
Person of Interest All seasons
Person of Interest
16+
Production year
2011
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
CBS
Series rating
9.1
Rate
12
votes
8.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Person of Interest"
Season 1
23 episodes
22 September 2011 - 17 May 2012
Season 2
22 episodes
27 September 2012 - 9 May 2013
Season 3
23 episodes
24 September 2013 - 13 May 2014
Season 4
22 episodes
23 September 2014 - 5 May 2015
Season 5
13 episodes
3 May 2016 - 21 June 2016
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree