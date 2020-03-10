"Patriot" is a comedy series from the TNT channel, centered around a young man named Alexander Kuchin. He is a true patriot, having just returned from the army, and is planning to enter the FSB Academy to serve his beloved homeland. While waiting for his exams at the academy, he must win the heart of Lena Sysarina, his high school love, and guide her silly brother Valera and his friends onto the right path. Lena, on the other hand, has recently returned from the "Dom-2" project and plans to go back to Moscow soon to pursue a career in stardom.

