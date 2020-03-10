Menu
Patriot (2020 - …)

Патриот 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 29 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

"Patriot" is a comedy series from the TNT channel, centered around a young man named Alexander Kuchin. He is a true patriot, having just returned from the army, and is planning to enter the FSB Academy to serve his beloved homeland. While waiting for his exams at the academy, he must win the heart of Lena Sysarina, his high school love, and guide her silly brother Valera and his friends onto the right path. Lena, on the other hand, has recently returned from the "Dom-2" project and plans to go back to Moscow soon to pursue a career in stardom.
Alena Savastova
Vladimir Sychev
Aleksey Bazanov
Anton Zhizhin
Vasiliy Berezin
Nigativ
Seasons
Patriot - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 17 episodes
 
Patriot - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 20 episodes
 
Patriot - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 16 episodes
 
Patriot - Season 4 Season 4
2025, 17 episodes
 
Николай Федорин 28 March 2023, 17:22
Честно сказать я даже не знаю для кого снимается такая "глупость". Это даже не сериал а какие то нарезки из камеры телефона. Очень дёшево и очень НЕ смешно.🙅🙇🚽
