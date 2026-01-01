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Filmography
Calum Worthy
Calum Worthy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Calum Worthy
Calum Worthy
Calum Worthy
Date of Birth
28 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.3
Psych
(2006)
7.9
American Vandal
(2017)
7.7
Flashpoint
(2008)
Filmography
6.3
Sew Torn
Sew Torn
Comedy, Thriller
2024, Switzerland / USA
7.2
Reboot
Comedy
2022, USA
6.1
Pieces of Her
Drama, Thriller,
2022, USA
6.9
Pacific Rim: The Black
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2021, USA/Australia
6.6
The Act
Drama, Crime,
2019, USA
4.4
Corporate Animals
Corporate Animals
Horror, Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
The Thinning: New World Order
The Thinning: New World Order
Action, Drama, Horror
2018, USA
7.9
American Vandal
Comedy, Crime
2017, USA
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