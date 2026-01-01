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Calum Worthy
Calum Worthy Calum Worthy
Kinoafisha Persons Calum Worthy

Calum Worthy

Calum Worthy

Date of Birth
28 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Psych 8.3
Psych (2006)
American Vandal 7.9
American Vandal (2017)
Flashpoint 7.7
Flashpoint (2008)

Filmography

Sew Torn 6.3
Sew Torn Sew Torn
Comedy, Thriller 2024, Switzerland / USA
Reboot 7.2
Reboot
Comedy 2022, USA
Pieces of Her 6.1
Pieces of Her
Drama, Thriller, 2022, USA
Pacific Rim: The Black 6.9
Pacific Rim: The Black
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2021, USA/Australia
The Act 6.6
The Act
Drama, Crime, 2019, USA
Corporate Animals 4.4
Corporate Animals Corporate Animals
Horror, Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
The Thinning: New World Order 4.1
The Thinning: New World Order The Thinning: New World Order
Action, Drama, Horror 2018, USA
American Vandal 7.9
American Vandal
Comedy, Crime 2017, USA
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