Ne rodis krasivoy poster
IMDb Rating: 4.5
Ne rodis krasivoy

Ne rodis krasivoy (2005 - 2006)

Не родись красивой 18+
Production year 2005
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 150 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Do Not Be Born Beautiful" is a comedy-drama series that tells the story of a young girl named Katya Pushkareva. Thanks to her extraordinary mind, she gets a job at the company "Zimaletto," thus finding herself in the world of fashion. Here, men are successful and wealthy, and women are beautiful, stylish, and long-legged. Against their backdrop, Katya's physical flaws become even more apparent, but no one possesses her business acumen. Therefore, her promotion from secretary to the personal assistant of the company's leader doesn't take long. And the company's president, Andrey, who treats her warmly, sparks romantic interest in her. At the same time, the lives of other employees are boiling: they fall in love and break up, weave intrigues, blackmail, and try to survive in the cruel fashion industry.
Cast
Ilya Lyubimov
Mariya Mashkova
Irina Muravyova
Nelli Uvarova
Raisa Ryazanova
Georgy Taratorkin
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Season 1
2005, 200 episodes
 
