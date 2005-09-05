"Do Not Be Born Beautiful" is a comedy-drama series that tells the story of a young girl named Katya Pushkareva. Thanks to her extraordinary mind, she gets a job at the company "Zimaletto," thus finding herself in the world of fashion. Here, men are successful and wealthy, and women are beautiful, stylish, and long-legged. Against their backdrop, Katya's physical flaws become even more apparent, but no one possesses her business acumen. Therefore, her promotion from secretary to the personal assistant of the company's leader doesn't take long. And the company's president, Andrey, who treats her warmly, sparks romantic interest in her. At the same time, the lives of other employees are boiling: they fall in love and break up, weave intrigues, blackmail, and try to survive in the cruel fashion industry.

