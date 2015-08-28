Menu
Narcos All seasons
Narcos
18+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
Streaming service
Netflix
Series rating
8.2
Rate
16
votes
8.7
IMDb
All seasons of "Narcos"
Season 1
10 episodes
28 August 2015
Season 2
10 episodes
2 September 2016
Season 3
10 episodes
1 September 2017
