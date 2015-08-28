Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Narcos poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Narcos Seasons

Narcos All seasons

Narcos 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix

Series rating

8.2
Rate 16 votes
8.7 IMDb

All seasons of "Narcos"

Narcos - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 28 August 2015
 
Narcos - Season 2 Season 2
10 episodes 2 September 2016
 
Narcos - Season 3 Season 3
10 episodes 1 September 2017
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more