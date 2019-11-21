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Mortel poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Mortel

Mortel (2019 - …)

Mortel 18+
Production year 2019
Country France
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 49 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 9 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Mortel" is a French show created in the genre of youth horror. The series is streamed on the Netflix platform. The story revolves around two teenagers named Victor and Sofiane. They are forced to turn to higher powers when Sofiane's brother is brutally murdered. As a result, a voodoo deity grants the main characters superpowers that are meant to help them find the culprits. Now, Victor can enter the minds of people around him, while Sofiane can manipulate their thoughts and actions. However, for their abilities to work, the two must always be together.
Mortel - Trailer season 2
Mortel  Trailer season 2
Cast
Cast
Carl Malapa
Carl Malapa
Némo Schiffman
Némo Schiffman
Manon Bresch
Manon Bresch
Corentin Fila
Corentin Fila
Sami Outalbali
Sami Outalbali
Anaïs Thomas
Anaïs Thomas
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Crime genre  In the Fantasy genre  In series of France  In series of 2019 
Seasons
Mortel - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 6 episodes
 
Mortel - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 6 episodes
 
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