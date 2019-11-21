"Mortel" is a French show created in the genre of youth horror. The series is streamed on the Netflix platform. The story revolves around two teenagers named Victor and Sofiane. They are forced to turn to higher powers when Sofiane's brother is brutally murdered. As a result, a voodoo deity grants the main characters superpowers that are meant to help them find the culprits. Now, Victor can enter the minds of people around him, while Sofiane can manipulate their thoughts and actions. However, for their abilities to work, the two must always be together.

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