Manon Bresch
Manon Bresch
Manon Bresch
Date of Birth
4 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.3
Mortel
(2019)
5.7
Wingwomen
(2023)
5.4
Maledetta primavera
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2023
2020
2019
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
5.7
Wingwomen
Voleuses
Action, Comedy, Crime
2023, France
Watch trailer
5.4
Maledetta primavera
Maledetta primavera
Comedy
2020, Italy
6.3
Mortel
Drama, Crime, Fantasy
2019, France
