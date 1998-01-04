Menu
Manon Bresch

Date of Birth
4 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Wingwomen 5.7
Wingwomen Voleuses
Action, Comedy, Crime 2023, France
Maledetta primavera 5.4
Maledetta primavera Maledetta primavera
Comedy 2020, Italy
Mortel 6.3
Mortel
Drama, Crime, Fantasy 2019, France
