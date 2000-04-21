Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Némo Schiffman
Némo Schiffman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Némo Schiffman
Némo Schiffman
Némo Schiffman
Date of Birth
21 April 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Promise at Dawn
(2018)
6.7
On My Way
(2013)
6.3
Mortel
(2019)
Filmography
6
The Youngest Daughter
La Petite Dernière
Drama
2025, France / Germany
5.9
No One Will Know
Le Roi Soleil
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, France
Watch trailer
6.3
Mortel
Drama, Crime, Fantasy
2019, France
7.3
Promise at Dawn
Promise at dawn / La promesse de l'aube
Biography, Drama
2018, France
Watch trailer
6.7
On My Way
Elle s'en va
Drama, Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree