Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Némo Schiffman
Némo Schiffman Némo Schiffman
Kinoafisha Persons Némo Schiffman

Némo Schiffman

Némo Schiffman

Date of Birth
21 April 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Promise at Dawn 7.2
Promise at Dawn (2018)
On My Way 6.7
On My Way (2013)
Mortel 6.3
Mortel (2019)

Filmography

The Youngest Daughter 6
The Youngest Daughter La Petite Dernière
Drama 2025, France / Germany
No One Will Know 5.9
No One Will Know Le Roi Soleil
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, France
Watch trailer
Mortel 6.3
Mortel
Drama, Crime, Fantasy 2019, France
Promise at Dawn 7.3
Promise at Dawn Promise at dawn / La promesse de l'aube
Biography, Drama 2018, France
Watch trailer
On My Way 6.7
On My Way Elle s'en va
Drama, Comedy 2013, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more