Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mertvye dushi poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mertvye dushi

Mertvye dushi (2020 - 2020)

Мертвые души 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 43 minutes
Streaming service Иви
Runtime 2 hours 52 minutes

TV series description

"Dead Souls" is a Russian mini-series based on the classic novel of the same name. The show takes place in modern times. Now, the capital official Chichikov sells the best plots in the cemetery - he no longer needs the dead souls of peasants. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that the way of life in our country has not changed much over the past two hundred years: government officials continue to "make" money out of thin air. Selling graves located next to the resting places of famous singers, writers, politicians, and actors is one of the most profitable businesses in Russia.
Cast
Cast
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Ivan Okhlobystin
Ivan Okhlobystin
Anna Mikhalkova
Anna Mikhalkova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Mertvye dushi - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more