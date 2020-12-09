"Dead Souls" is a Russian mini-series based on the classic novel of the same name. The show takes place in modern times. Now, the capital official Chichikov sells the best plots in the cemetery - he no longer needs the dead souls of peasants. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that the way of life in our country has not changed much over the past two hundred years: government officials continue to "make" money out of thin air. Selling graves located next to the resting places of famous singers, writers, politicians, and actors is one of the most profitable businesses in Russia.

