Kinoafisha TV Shows Lyubov na rayone

Lyubov na rayone (2008 - 2010)

Любовь на районе 18+
Production year 2008
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In the series "Love in the Neighborhood," the main characters are a group of young people from a small provincial town. Vanya is a big child, unprepared for independent life. Masha, his girlfriend, works as a saleswoman during the day and spends all her free time looking after her boyfriend. Kostya is a caricature of an alpha male: strong, handsome, but not very smart. After returning from the army, he starts dating Anya, an intelligent girl with a delicate inner organization. This is a story about love, friendship, and coming of age.
Cast
Olesya Zheleznyak
Aleksey Anishchenko
Darya Ekamasova
Denis Kosyakov
Aleksey Yudnikov
Anna Kotova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
3 IMDb
Seasons
Lyubov na rayone - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 24 episodes
 
Lyubov na rayone - Season 2 Season 2
2010, 24 episodes
 
