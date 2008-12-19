In the series "Love in the Neighborhood," the main characters are a group of young people from a small provincial town. Vanya is a big child, unprepared for independent life. Masha, his girlfriend, works as a saleswoman during the day and spends all her free time looking after her boyfriend. Kostya is a caricature of an alpha male: strong, handsome, but not very smart. After returning from the army, he starts dating Anya, an intelligent girl with a delicate inner organization. This is a story about love, friendship, and coming of age.

