"Expert" is a Ukrainian crime detective film. The main character is police officer Boris Krylov, who uses unconventional methods to catch criminals. His successful career comes to an end after his divorce from his wife, and a car accident involving his father leaves him confined to a wheelchair. After recovering, Krylov begins an independent investigation. He is convinced that the accident was carefully planned: before his death, his father intended to reveal something important. Meanwhile, the brilliant detective continues to consult his former colleagues, helping them solve the most high-profile crimes.

Expand