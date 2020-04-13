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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Adviser

The Adviser (2020 - …)

Консультант 18+
Production year 2020
Country Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Україна
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Expert" is a Ukrainian crime detective film. The main character is police officer Boris Krylov, who uses unconventional methods to catch criminals. His successful career comes to an end after his divorce from his wife, and a car accident involving his father leaves him confined to a wheelchair. After recovering, Krylov begins an independent investigation. He is convinced that the accident was carefully planned: before his death, his father intended to reveal something important. Meanwhile, the brilliant detective continues to consult his former colleagues, helping them solve the most high-profile crimes.
The Adviser - Trailer
The Adviser  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Alina Sergeeva
Alina Sergeeva
Aleksey Morozov
Aleksey Morozov
Olesia Zhurakivska
Olesia Zhurakivska
Oleksii Nahrudnyi
Oleksii Nahrudnyi
Olga Safronova
Olga Safronova
Dmitry Solovyov
Dmitry Solovyov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.3
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Mystery genre  In series of Ukraine  In series of 2020 
Seasons
The Adviser - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 16 episodes
 
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