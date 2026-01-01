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Filmography
Kenta Miyake
Kenta Miyake
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kenta Miyake
Kenta Miyake
Kenta Miyake
Date of Birth
23 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
9.0
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
(2009)
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.6
Attack on Titan: No Regrets
(2014)
Filmography
Rooster Fighter
Action, Comedy, Anime
2026, Japan/USA
Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, Japan
7
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
Anime, Action, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7.2
Apocalypse Hotel
Anime
2025, Japan
6.5
New Saga
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
Ninja vs. Gokudo
Anime, Action, Crime
2025, Japan
8.2
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon
Kaiju No.8
Action, Animation
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
7.1
ChaO
ChaO
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
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