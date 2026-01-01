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Kenta Miyake
Kenta Miyake Kenta Miyake
Kinoafisha Persons Kenta Miyake

Kenta Miyake

Kenta Miyake

Date of Birth
23 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood 9.0
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009)
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Attack on Titan: No Regrets 8.6
Attack on Titan: No Regrets (2014)

Filmography

Rooster Fighter
Rooster Fighter
Action, Comedy, Anime 2026, Japan/USA
Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2026, Japan
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes 7
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
Anime, Action, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Apocalypse Hotel 7.2
Apocalypse Hotel
Anime 2025, Japan
New Saga 6.5
New Saga
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
Ninja vs. Gokudo
Ninja vs. Gokudo
Anime, Action, Crime 2025, Japan
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon 8.2
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon Kaiju No.8
Action, Animation 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
ChaO 7.1
ChaO ChaO
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
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