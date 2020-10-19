"Easy Ride" is a Russian comedy series that tells the story of a group of teenagers who dream of becoming professional esports players. Every day, the main characters gather in the computer lab to "level up" their skills. Each of them has their own reasons for playing video games. For example, experienced gamer Vlad, who was kicked out of mainstream sports because of his personality, wants to prove to everyone that he is better than they thought. Lisa, who suffers from anxiety disorder, successfully channels her problems through esports. Pasha, the son of wealthy parents, is simply looking for a way to spend his time productively, while Kira, an Eastern girl, uses esports as a way to protest against her family's traditions.

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