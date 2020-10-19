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Izi katka poster
Izi katka poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Izi katka

Izi katka (2020 - …)

Изи катка 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 13 minutes
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 3 hours 41 minutes

TV series description

"Easy Ride" is a Russian comedy series that tells the story of a group of teenagers who dream of becoming professional esports players. Every day, the main characters gather in the computer lab to "level up" their skills. Each of them has their own reasons for playing video games. For example, experienced gamer Vlad, who was kicked out of mainstream sports because of his personality, wants to prove to everyone that he is better than they thought. Lisa, who suffers from anxiety disorder, successfully channels her problems through esports. Pasha, the son of wealthy parents, is simply looking for a way to spend his time productively, while Kira, an Eastern girl, uses esports as a way to protest against her family's traditions.
Изи катка - Trailer
Izi katka  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Anna Tsukanova-Kott
Anna Tsukanova-Kott
Yana Yesipovich
Yana Yesipovich
Anvar Khalilulaev
Anvar Khalilulaev
Tatyana Struzhenkova
Tatyana Struzhenkova
Angelina Zagrebina
Angelina Zagrebina
Anton Syomkin
Anton Syomkin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

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Seasons
Izi katka - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Izi katka - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 9 episodes
 
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