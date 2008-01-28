Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
In Treatment poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows In Treatment Seasons

In Treatment All seasons

In Treatment 16+
Production year 2008
Country USA
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel HBO

Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "In Treatment"
In Treatment - Season 1 Season 1
43 episodes 28 January 2008 - 28 March 2008
 
In Treatment - Season 2 Season 2
35 episodes 5 April 2009 - 25 May 2009
 
In Treatment - Season 3 Season 3
28 episodes 25 October 2010 - 7 December 2010
 
In Treatment - Season 4 Season 4
24 episodes 23 May 2021 - 28 June 2021
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more