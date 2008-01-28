Menu
In Treatment All seasons
In Treatment
16+
Production year
2008
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
HBO
Series rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
8.3
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "In Treatment"
Season 1
43 episodes
28 January 2008 - 28 March 2008
Season 2
35 episodes
5 April 2009 - 25 May 2009
Season 3
28 episodes
25 October 2010 - 7 December 2010
Season 4
24 episodes
23 May 2021 - 28 June 2021
