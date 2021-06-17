"iCarly: The Return" is a comedy teen series that serves as a reboot of the popular show from the early 2000s. The original series follows a girl named Carly who decides to create her own web show. Within the show, the main character shares details of her life and the problems she constantly encounters. Unexpectedly, the project becomes popular, and Carly is joined by her numerous friends and older brother Spencer. Together, they decide to further develop their creation. In the reboot, Carly continues to host her show while also dealing with more "grown-up" problems.

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