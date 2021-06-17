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Kinoafisha TV Shows iCarly

iCarly (2021 - …)

iCarly 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Paramount+
Runtime 16 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"iCarly: The Return" is a comedy teen series that serves as a reboot of the popular show from the early 2000s. The original series follows a girl named Carly who decides to create her own web show. Within the show, the main character shares details of her life and the problems she constantly encounters. Unexpectedly, the project becomes popular, and Carly is joined by her numerous friends and older brother Spencer. Together, they decide to further develop their creation. In the reboot, Carly continues to host her show while also dealing with more "grown-up" problems.
iCarly - Trailer season 2
iCarly  Trailer season 2
Cast
Cast
Miranda Cosgrove
Miranda Cosgrove
Nathan Kress
Nathan Kress
Mary Scheer
Mary Scheer
Jerry Trainor
Jerry Trainor
Michael Provost
Michael Provost
Laci Mosley
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
iCarly - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 13 episodes
 
iCarly - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 10 episodes
 
iCarly - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 10 episodes
 
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