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Filmography
Nathan Kress
Nathan Kress
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathan Kress
Nathan Kress
Nathan Kress
Date of Birth
18 November 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
LA to Vegas
(2018)
7.1
Henry Danger
(2014)
6.6
iCarly
(2021)
Filmography
6.6
iCarly
Comedy
2021, USA
7.3
LA to Vegas
Comedy
2018, USA
5
Game Shakers
Comedy, Children's
2015, USA
7.1
Henry Danger
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
6.3
Into the Storm
Into the Storm
Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Babe: Pig in the City
Babe: Pig In The City
Children's, Comedy, Adventure, Family
1998, Australia / USA
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