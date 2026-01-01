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Nathan Kress
Nathan Kress Nathan Kress
Kinoafisha Persons Nathan Kress

Nathan Kress

Nathan Kress

Date of Birth
18 November 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

LA to Vegas 7.3
LA to Vegas (2018)
Henry Danger 7.1
Henry Danger (2014)
iCarly 6.6
iCarly (2021)

Filmography

iCarly 6.6
iCarly
Comedy 2021, USA
LA to Vegas 7.3
LA to Vegas
Comedy 2018, USA
Game Shakers 5
Game Shakers
Comedy, Children's 2015, USA
Henry Danger 7.1
Henry Danger
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Into the Storm 6.3
Into the Storm Into the Storm
Thriller 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Babe: Pig in the City 6.2
Babe: Pig in the City Babe: Pig In The City
Children's, Comedy, Adventure, Family 1998, Australia / USA
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