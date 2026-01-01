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Mary Scheer
Mary Scheer Mary Scheer
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Scheer

Mary Scheer

Mary Scheer

Date of Birth
19 March 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

Hey Arnold! 7.6
Hey Arnold! (1996)
2 Broke Girl$ 6.8
2 Broke Girl$ (2011)
iCarly 6.6
iCarly (2021)

Filmography

iCarly 6.6
iCarly
Comedy 2021, USA
Between Two Ferns: The Movie 6.2
Between Two Ferns: The Movie Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Comedy 2019, USA
2 Broke Girl$ 6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy 2011, USA
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody 6.4
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
Comedy, Children's, Family 2005, USA
Hey Arnold! 7.6
Hey Arnold!
Children's, Comedy 1996, USA
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