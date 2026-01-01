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Filmography
Mary Scheer
Mary Scheer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Scheer
Mary Scheer
Mary Scheer
Date of Birth
19 March 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.6
Hey Arnold!
(1996)
6.8
2 Broke Girl$
(2011)
6.6
iCarly
(2021)
Filmography
6.6
iCarly
Comedy
2021, USA
6.2
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Comedy
2019, USA
6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy
2011, USA
6.4
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
Comedy, Children's, Family
2005, USA
7.6
Hey Arnold!
Children's, Comedy
1996, USA
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