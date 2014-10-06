Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Grantchester

Grantchester (2014 - …)

Grantchester 18+
Production year 2014
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 10 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ITV
Runtime 66 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The story takes place in a picturesque English village in the 1950s. The peaceful life of a young vicar named Sidney Chambers is dramatically changed when one of his parishioners dies under very strange circumstances. The charismatic hero decides to start his own investigation, with the perpetually busy detective Geordie Keating as his partner. Keating's somewhat rough methods are complemented by Chambers' brilliant intuition, which allows him to easily gather information from potential suspects.
Grantchester  trailer
Al Weaver
Al Weaver Leonard Finch
Robson Green Police Inspector Geordie Keating
Tessa Peake-Jones Mrs. Sylvia Maguire
Kacey Ainsworth Cathy Keating
Morven Christie Amanda Kendall
James Norton
James Norton Sidney Chambers
Series rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
Seasons
Grantchester - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 6 episodes
 
Grantchester - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 6 episodes
 
Grantchester - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 6 episodes
 
Grantchester - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 6 episodes
 
Grantchester - Season 5 Season 5
2020, 6 episodes
 
Grantchester - Season 6 Season 6
2021, 8 episodes
 
Grantchester - Season 7 Season 7
2022, 6 episodes
 
Grantchester - Season 8 Season 8
2023, 6 episodes
 
Grantchester - Season 9 Season 9
2024, 8 episodes
 
Grantchester - Season 10 Season 10
2025, 8 episodes
 
Stills
