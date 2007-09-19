Menu
Gossip Girl 18+
Production year 2007
Country USA
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel The CW

7.5
7.5 IMDb
All seasons of "Gossip Girl"
Gossip Girl - Season 1 Season 1
18 episodes 19 September 2007 - 19 May 2008
 
Gossip Girl - Season 2 Season 2
25 episodes 1 September 2008 - 18 May 2009
 
Gossip Girl - Season 3 Season 3
22 episodes 14 September 2009 - 17 May 2010
 
Gossip Girl - Season 4 Season 4
22 episodes 13 September 2010 - 16 May 2011
 
Gossip Girl - Season 5 Season 5
24 episodes 26 September 2011 - 14 May 2012
 
Gossip Girl - Season 6 Season 6
10 episodes 8 October 2012 - 17 December 2012
 
