Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Gossip Girl
Seasons
Gossip Girl All seasons
Gossip Girl
18+
Production year
2007
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
The CW
Series rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Gossip Girl"
Season 1
18 episodes
19 September 2007 - 19 May 2008
Season 2
25 episodes
1 September 2008 - 18 May 2009
Season 3
22 episodes
14 September 2009 - 17 May 2010
Season 4
22 episodes
13 September 2010 - 16 May 2011
Season 5
24 episodes
26 September 2011 - 14 May 2012
Season 6
10 episodes
8 October 2012 - 17 December 2012
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree