Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Gossip Girl
Quotes
Gossip Girl quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Quotes
Blair Waldorf
3 words, 8 letters. Say it and I'm yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chuck Bass
I'm Chuck Bass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gossip Girl
Speak of the devil and he doth appear - wearing his trademark scarf. Careful, B, hell hath no fury like a Chuck Bass scorned.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Leighton Meester
Ed Westwick
Kristen Bell
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree