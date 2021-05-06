Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Girls5eva poster
Girls5eva poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Girls5eva

Girls5eva (2021 - …)

Girls5eva 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
Streaming service Peacock
Runtime 16 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Girls5eva" is a new American show in the genre of musical comedy. The plot revolves around four middle-aged women. In the early 90s, they were stars of a very popular pop hit, but then disappeared from the big stage and television screens forever. Over the years, the main characters completely immersed themselves in everyday life, forgetting about their creative ambitions and dreams. They got married, had children, and settled into regular jobs. By a twist of fate, the former singers get a chance to make a comeback in the entertainment industry.
Дев4онки навсегда - trailer третьего сезона
Girls5eva  trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Cast
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Will Chase
Will Chase
Paula Pell
Paula Pell
Jeremiah Craft
Barzin Akhavan
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Girls5eva - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Girls5eva - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
Girls5eva - Season 3 Season 3
2024, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Girls5eva
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more