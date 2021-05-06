"Girls5eva" is a new American show in the genre of musical comedy. The plot revolves around four middle-aged women. In the early 90s, they were stars of a very popular pop hit, but then disappeared from the big stage and television screens forever. Over the years, the main characters completely immersed themselves in everyday life, forgetting about their creative ambitions and dreams. They got married, had children, and settled into regular jobs. By a twist of fate, the former singers get a chance to make a comeback in the entertainment industry.

Expand