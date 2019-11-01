"Ghostwriter" is an American TV series in the genre of teenage fantasy. The show is produced by the streaming platform Apple TV+. "Ghostwriter" is a reboot of the project of the same name that aired in the late 1990s. The main characters are four schoolchildren who try to solve the mystery of an old bookstore. One fine day, a ghost living in this bookstore starts releasing fairy tale characters into the real world. The teenagers must join forces to find out what motivates the visitor from the otherworldly realm and how to reverse its magic.

