Kinoafisha TV Shows Ghostwriter

Ghostwriter (2019 - …)

Ghostwriter 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 16 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

"Ghostwriter" is an American TV series in the genre of teenage fantasy. The show is produced by the streaming platform Apple TV+. "Ghostwriter" is a reboot of the project of the same name that aired in the late 1990s. The main characters are four schoolchildren who try to solve the mystery of an old bookstore. One fine day, a ghost living in this bookstore starts releasing fairy tale characters into the real world. The teenagers must join forces to find out what motivates the visitor from the otherworldly realm and how to reverse its magic.
Послания призрака - trailer второго сезона
Ghostwriter  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Nicola Correia-Damude
Isaac Arellanes
Isaac Arellanes
Amadi Chapata
Hannah Levinson
Justin Sanchez
Jay Santiago
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Ghostwriter - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 13 episodes
 
Ghostwriter - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 13 episodes
 
Ghostwriter - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 13 episodes
 
