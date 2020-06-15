Ivan Lutoshin is a neurologist who has just learned that he has a brain tumor. Since surgery is not an option, the protagonist decides to end his life immediately to avoid a painful death. During an unsuccessful suicide attempt, he meets police officer Ilya Tumanov, who suggests that he participate in dangerous police operations so that his death would not be in vain. Lutoshin becomes actively involved in police work, fearlessly risking his life, and discovers that the growth of his tumor is slowing down.

