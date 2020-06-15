Menu
Hero on call (2020 - 2020)

Герой по вызову 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 47 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 7 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

Ivan Lutoshin is a neurologist who has just learned that he has a brain tumor. Since surgery is not an option, the protagonist decides to end his life immediately to avoid a painful death. During an unsuccessful suicide attempt, he meets police officer Ilya Tumanov, who suggests that he participate in dangerous police operations so that his death would not be in vain. Lutoshin becomes actively involved in police work, fearlessly risking his life, and discovers that the growth of his tumor is slowing down.
Cast
Kristina Asmus
Mihail Evlanov
Vladimir Vinogradov
Marina Kaletskaya
Irina Verbitskaya
Nikolay Klyamchuk
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
Hero on call - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
