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Nikolay Klyamchuk
Nikolay Klyamchuk Nikolay Klyamchuk
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Klyamchuk

Nikolay Klyamchuk

Nikolay Klyamchuk

Date of Birth
14 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Rasputye 8.4
Rasputye (2020)
Gorod tain 7.1
Gorod tain (2024)
Bezsonov 7.1
Bezsonov (2023)

Filmography

Gipnozis 6.4
Gipnozis
Mystery, Thriller 2025, Russia
Dorogie ucheniki!
Dorogie ucheniki!
Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
Zlye lyudi 6.8
Zlye lyudi
Detective, History, Crime 2025, Russia
10 dnej do vesny 6.5
10 dnej do vesny
Detective, Drama 2024, Russia
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya 6.3
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya
Sci-Fi, Drama 2024, Russia
Gorod tain 7.1
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective 2024, Russia
Bezsonov 7.1
Bezsonov
Detective, History, Drama, Crime 2023, Russia
Nevidimyy moy 5.6
Nevidimyy moy Nevidimyy moy
Drama 2023, Russia
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