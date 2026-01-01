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Filmography
Nikolay Klyamchuk
Nikolay Klyamchuk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Klyamchuk
Nikolay Klyamchuk
Nikolay Klyamchuk
Date of Birth
14 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.4
Rasputye
(2020)
7.1
Gorod tain
(2024)
7.1
Bezsonov
(2023)
Filmography
6.4
Gipnozis
Mystery, Thriller
2025, Russia
Dorogie ucheniki!
Comedy, Drama
2025, Russia
6.8
Zlye lyudi
Detective, History, Crime
2025, Russia
6.5
10 dnej do vesny
Detective, Drama
2024, Russia
6.3
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya
Sci-Fi, Drama
2024, Russia
7.1
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective
2024, Russia
7.1
Bezsonov
Detective, History, Drama, Crime
2023, Russia
5.6
Nevidimyy moy
Nevidimyy moy
Drama
2023, Russia
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