Marina Kaletskaya
Marina Kaletskaya Marina Kaletskaya
Marina Kaletskaya

Marina Kaletskaya

Marina Kaletskaya

Date of Birth
30 June 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Stazhyor po-russki 7.2
Stazhyor po-russki (2025)
Posledniy bogatyr 7.2
Posledniy bogatyr (2017)
Hero on call 7.0
Hero on call (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Stazhyor po-russki 7.2
Stazhyor po-russki
Comedy, Family 2025, Russia
Chernaya grafinya
Detective, Thriller 2024, Russia
Oderzhimost 6.1
Oderzhimost
Detective 2024, Russia
Chuzhaya semya
Chuzhaya semya
Romantic 2022, Russia
Hero on call 7
Hero on call
Detective 2020, Russia
Ostrov Yureva Ostrov Yureva
Drama 2019, Russia
Kakha 4.3
Kakha Neposredstvenno Kakha
Comedy 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Sparta 6.6
Sparta
Drama, Thriller 2018, Russia
Selfie 5.8
Selfie Selfie
Drama, Thriller 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Posledniy bogatyr 7.2
Posledniy bogatyr Posledniy bogatyr
Family, Comedy 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Poslednyaya noch 6.4
Poslednyaya noch Poslednyaya noch
Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Tragediya v buhte Rodzhers 5.6
Tragediya v buhte Rodzhers
Detective, History, Drama 2015, Russia
