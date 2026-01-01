Menu
Marina Kaletskaya
Marina Kaletskaya
Marina Kaletskaya
Marina Kaletskaya
Marina Kaletskaya
Date of Birth
30 June 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.2
Stazhyor po-russki
(2025)
7.2
Posledniy bogatyr
(2017)
7.0
Hero on call
(2020)
Filmography
Actress
12
7.2
Stazhyor po-russki
Comedy, Family
2025, Russia
Chernaya grafinya
Detective, Thriller
2024, Russia
6.1
Oderzhimost
Detective
2024, Russia
Chuzhaya semya
Romantic
2022, Russia
7
Hero on call
Detective
2020, Russia
Ostrov Yureva
Ostrov Yureva
Drama
2019, Russia
4.3
Kakha
Neposredstvenno Kakha
Comedy
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Sparta
Drama, Thriller
2018, Russia
5.8
Selfie
Selfie
Drama, Thriller
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Posledniy bogatyr
Posledniy bogatyr
Family, Comedy
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Poslednyaya noch
Poslednyaya noch
Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Tragediya v buhte Rodzhers
Detective, History, Drama
2015, Russia
