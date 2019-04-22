Menu
Russian
Ratings
6.9 IMDb Rating: 8.2
3 posters
Gentleman Jack

Gentleman Jack (2019 - …)

Gentleman Jack 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The action of the historical miniseries "Gentleman Jack" takes place in 1832 in Yorkshire. At the center of the events is a girl named Anne Lister, a wealthy landowner, memoirist, and aristocrat who has inherited the ancestral home of Shibden Hall. She loves to travel but leaves France with a heavy heart. Anne has broken up with her partner, Vera. A lady quite unusual for the era in which she was born, she engages in dangerous relationships with women and describes her passions in her personal diary.
Джентльмен Джек - trailer второго сезона
Gentleman Jack  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Sally Wainwright
Gemma Jones
Gemma Jones Aunt Anne Lister
Timothy West
Timothy West Jeremy Lister
Jodhi May
Jodhi May Vere Hobart
Sylvia Syms Mrs. Rawson
Stephanie Cole Caroline Walker
Cast and Crew
Series rating

6.9
11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Gentleman Jack - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
Gentleman Jack - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
