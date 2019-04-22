The action of the historical miniseries "Gentleman Jack" takes place in 1832 in Yorkshire. At the center of the events is a girl named Anne Lister, a wealthy landowner, memoirist, and aristocrat who has inherited the ancestral home of Shibden Hall. She loves to travel but leaves France with a heavy heart. Anne has broken up with her partner, Vera. A lady quite unusual for the era in which she was born, she engages in dangerous relationships with women and describes her passions in her personal diary.

