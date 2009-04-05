Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood poster
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood poster
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood poster
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood poster
Ratings
8.5 IMDb Rating: 9.1
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009 - 2010)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood 18+
Production year 2009
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel TBS
Runtime 32 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" is a multi-episode anime that tells the story of two brothers, Edward and Alphonse. In their quest to bring back their deceased mother, they break several important taboos and, of course, immediately pay the price for it. Alphonse's soul leaves his body and inhabits a suit of steel armor, while Edward loses his limbs and receives special prosthetics in return. Over time, Ed becomes an important government figure - an alchemist. He tries everything possible to restore his brother Alphonse's soul to his body.
Cast Characters
Creator
Hiromu Arakawa
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Minami Takayama
Minami Takayama Envy
Rie Kugimiya
Rie Kugimiya Alphonse Elric
Fumiko Orikasa Riza Hawkeye
Keiji Fujiwara Maes Hughes
Kenta Miyake
Kenta Miyake Scar
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Best Magic Anime Best Magic Anime

Series rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
9.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 64 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more