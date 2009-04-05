"Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" is a multi-episode anime that tells the story of two brothers, Edward and Alphonse. In their quest to bring back their deceased mother, they break several important taboos and, of course, immediately pay the price for it. Alphonse's soul leaves his body and inhabits a suit of steel armor, while Edward loses his limbs and receives special prosthetics in return. Over time, Ed becomes an important government figure - an alchemist. He tries everything possible to restore his brother Alphonse's soul to his body.

