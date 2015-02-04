Menu
Fresh Off the Boat 16+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Episode duration 30 minutes
7.2
7.7 IMDb
All seasons of "Fresh Off the Boat"
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 4 February 2015 - 21 April 2015
 
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 2 Season 2
24 episodes 22 September 2015 - 24 May 2016
 
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 3 Season 3
23 episodes 11 October 2016 - 16 May 2017
 
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 4 Season 4
19 episodes 3 October 2017 - 20 March 2018
 
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 5 Season 5
22 episodes 5 October 2018 - 12 April 2019
 
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 6 Season 6
15 episodes 27 September 2019 - 21 February 2020
 
