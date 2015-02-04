All seasons of "Fresh Off the Boat"

Season 1 13 episodes 4 February 2015 - 21 April 2015 Season 2 24 episodes 22 September 2015 - 24 May 2016 Season 3 23 episodes 11 October 2016 - 16 May 2017 Season 4 19 episodes 3 October 2017 - 20 March 2018 Season 5 22 episodes 5 October 2018 - 12 April 2019 Season 6 15 episodes 27 September 2019 - 21 February 2020