About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Fresh Off the Boat All seasons
Fresh Off the Boat
16+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
7.2
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
All seasons of "Fresh Off the Boat"
Season 1
13 episodes
4 February 2015 - 21 April 2015
Season 2
24 episodes
22 September 2015 - 24 May 2016
Season 3
23 episodes
11 October 2016 - 16 May 2017
Season 4
19 episodes
3 October 2017 - 20 March 2018
Season 5
22 episodes
5 October 2018 - 12 April 2019
Season 6
15 episodes
27 September 2019 - 21 February 2020
