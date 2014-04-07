"Fizruk" is a comedy series from the TNT channel that tells the story of Oleg "Foma" Fomin. In the 90s, he learned how to solve problems and still follows the old rules to this day. His boss, the criminal authority Mamay, believes that times have changed and business should be conducted differently. Considering Foma irreparable, he suddenly sends him into retirement. But since Oleg has nothing else in life, he devises a plan to return to service and, with the help of his friend nicknamed "Psycho," begins to implement it. The first step on this path is to become a physical education teacher at a Moscow school.

