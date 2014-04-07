Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Fizruk poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fizruk

Fizruk (2014 - 2017)

Физрук 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 32 hours 5 minutes

TV series description

"Fizruk" is a comedy series from the TNT channel that tells the story of Oleg "Foma" Fomin. In the 90s, he learned how to solve problems and still follows the old rules to this day. His boss, the criminal authority Mamay, believes that times have changed and business should be conducted differently. Considering Foma irreparable, he suddenly sends him into retirement. But since Oleg has nothing else in life, he devises a plan to return to service and, with the help of his friend nicknamed "Psycho," begins to implement it. The first step on this path is to become a physical education teacher at a Moscow school.
Cast
Cast
Boris Klyuyev
Boris Klyuyev
Vladimir Sychev
Vladimir Sychev
Polina Raykina
Polina Raykina
Anastasiya Panina
Anastasiya Panina
Aleksandr Gordon
Aleksandr Gordon
Oksana Sidorenko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Fizruk - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 20 episodes
 
Fizruk - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 20 episodes
 
Fizruk - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 21 episodes
 
Fizruk - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more