The series "Difficult Teens" revolves around a group of teenagers from troubled families. This world refuses to accept them, and society treats them as second-class citizens. The main pastimes of these prematurely grown-up children are drugs, alcohol, fights, and sex. All of this helps them escape from the gray reality. However, with the appearance of Anton Kovalyov, a former football player, everything changes. With the help of the teenagers, he wants to return to sports, and their collaboration will bring meaning to the lives of the kids and the aspiring coach.

