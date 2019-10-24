Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.8
Kinoafisha TV Shows Trudnye podrostki

Trudnye podrostki (2019 - …)

Трудные подростки 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service More.tv
Streaming service Wink
Runtime 18 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

The series "Difficult Teens" revolves around a group of teenagers from troubled families. This world refuses to accept them, and society treats them as second-class citizens. The main pastimes of these prematurely grown-up children are drugs, alcohol, fights, and sex. All of this helps them escape from the gray reality. However, with the appearance of Anton Kovalyov, a former football player, everything changes. With the help of the teenagers, he wants to return to sports, and their collaboration will bring meaning to the lives of the kids and the aspiring coach.
Cast and Crew
Series rating

6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Trudnye podrostki - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
Trudnye podrostki - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 8 episodes
 
Trudnye podrostki - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 9 episodes
 
Trudnye podrostki - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 8 episodes
 
Trudnye podrostki - Season 5 Season 5
2023, 12 episodes
 
