Andrey Kryzhniy
Date of Birth
22 July 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
0.0
Vodovorot chuzhih zhelanij
(2012)
0.0
Cifrovoj kod
(2023)
0.0
Fizruk
(2014)
Filmography
5
Actor
6
Cifrovoj kod
Action, Drama
2023, Russia
Rodkom
Comedy
2020, Russia
Dvazhdy dva
Dvazhdy dva
Romantic, Comedy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Legko li byt molodym?
Comedy
2015, Russia
Fizruk
Comedy
2014, Russia
Vodovorot chuzhih zhelanij
Detective
2012, Russia
