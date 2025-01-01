Andrey Kryzhniy

Menu
Date of Birth
22 July 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cifrovoj kod
Cifrovoj kod
Action, Drama 2023, Russia
Rodkom
Rodkom
Comedy 2020, Russia
Dvazhdy dva
Dvazhdy dva Dvazhdy dva
Romantic, Comedy 2020, Russia
Legko li byt molodym?
Legko li byt molodym?
Comedy 2015, Russia
Fizruk
Fizruk
Comedy 2014, Russia
Vodovorot chuzhih zhelanij
Vodovorot chuzhih zhelanij
Detective 2012, Russia
