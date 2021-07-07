"Femida Sees" is a comedy project from the streaming service KION, written by Ilya Kulikov, the screenwriter of "Law of the Stone Jungle" and "Police Officer from Rublyovka." The story revolves around the spirited operative Anna Shumilina, who works as a pyrotechnician on film and TV sets. She once studied at the theater faculty herself but was expelled during her first year. Now, Anna is forced to catch criminals, and although she is quite successful at it, her dreams of a theater career never leave her.

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