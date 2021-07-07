Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Femida vidit poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Femida vidit

Femida vidit (2021 - …)

Фемида видит 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 48 minutes
Streaming service КИОН
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Femida Sees" is a comedy project from the streaming service KION, written by Ilya Kulikov, the screenwriter of "Law of the Stone Jungle" and "Police Officer from Rublyovka." The story revolves around the spirited operative Anna Shumilina, who works as a pyrotechnician on film and TV sets. She once studied at the theater faculty herself but was expelled during her first year. Now, Anna is forced to catch criminals, and although she is quite successful at it, her dreams of a theater career never leave her.
Фемида видит - Trailer
Femida vidit  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Anna Kotova
Anna Kotova
Aleksandr Polovtsev
Aleksandr Polovtsev
Vladimir Verevochkin
Vladimir Verevochkin
Yulia Mayboroda
Yulia Mayboroda
Aleksandr Davydov
Aleksandr Davydov
Vasiliy Zhukov
Vasiliy Zhukov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In the Drama genre  In the Detective genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Femida vidit - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more