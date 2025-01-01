Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Davydov
Aleksandr Davydov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Davydov
Aleksandr Davydov
Aleksandr Davydov
Date of Birth
2 December 1983
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
6.1
Foto na nedobruyu pamyat
(2016)
5.6
Prazdnik razbityh serdec
(2018)
0.0
Mishel
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2022
2021
2019
2018
2017
2016
2014
2011
All
17
Films
3
TV Shows
14
Actor
17
Ugrozy
Detective
2022, Russia
Avantyura na dvoih
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Prosti za lyubov
Romantic, Detective
2021, Russia
Akvamarin
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
S kem povedeshsya
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Femida vidit
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2021, Russia
Roditelskoe pravo
Drama
2019, Russia
Mishel
Romantic
2018, Russia
The Nurse
Romantic, Detective
2018, Ukraine/Russia
5.6
Prazdnik razbityh serdec
Comedy, Romantic
2018, Russia
Vera
Romantic
2017, Russia
Rayske mіsce
Drama, Romantic
2017, Ukraine
6.1
Foto na nedobruyu pamyat
Foto na nedobruyu pamyat
Romantic, Crime
2016, Russia
Ptica v kletke
Drama, Romantic
2014, Ukraine
Naprasnaya zhertva
Drama
2014, Russia
Ballada o bombere
Drama, Action, War
2011, Ukraine/Russia
The Dark Horse
Detective
, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree