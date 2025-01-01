Menu
Aleksandr Davydov
Date of Birth
2 December 1983
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Popular Films

Foto na nedobruyu pamyat 6.1
Foto na nedobruyu pamyat (2016)
Prazdnik razbityh serdec 5.6
Prazdnik razbityh serdec (2018)
Mishel 0.0
Mishel (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ugrozy
Ugrozy
Detective 2022, Russia
Avantyura na dvoih
Avantyura na dvoih
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Prosti za lyubov
Prosti za lyubov
Romantic, Detective 2021, Russia
Akvamarin
Akvamarin
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
S kem povedeshsya
S kem povedeshsya
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Femida vidit
Femida vidit
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2021, Russia
Roditelskoe pravo
Roditelskoe pravo
Drama 2019, Russia
Mishel
Mishel
Romantic 2018, Russia
The Nurse
The Nurse
Romantic, Detective 2018, Ukraine/Russia
Prazdnik razbityh serdec 5.6
Prazdnik razbityh serdec
Comedy, Romantic 2018, Russia
Vera
Vera
Romantic 2017, Russia
Rayske mіsce
Rayske mіsce
Drama, Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Foto na nedobruyu pamyat 6.1
Foto na nedobruyu pamyat Foto na nedobruyu pamyat
Romantic, Crime 2016, Russia
Ptica v kletke
Ptica v kletke
Drama, Romantic 2014, Ukraine
Naprasnaya zhertva
Naprasnaya zhertva
Drama 2014, Russia
Ballada o bombere
Ballada o bombere
Drama, Action, War 2011, Ukraine/Russia
The Dark Horse
The Dark Horse
Detective , Russia
