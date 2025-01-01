Menu
Esli ty ne so mnoy poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Esli ty ne so mnoy

Esli ty ne so mnoy (2014 - )

Если ты не со мной 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"If You're Not with Me" is a series about a headstrong and beautiful girl who defies the rules of her camp. Zara's father made an agreement with Baron Ramir when they were children that their children would marry when they grew up. Lajos is passionately in love with his bride-to-be, but the free-spirited Zara has no intention of getting married on command. After some time, the gypsy girl accidentally meets Alexey, a talented young doctor from the capital. A romance blossoms between the two young people, and they decide to get married against the wishes of their elders.
Cast
Larisa Luzhina
Larisa Luzhina
Ilya Alekseyev
Ilya Alekseyev
Tatyana Kosmacheva
Tatyana Kosmacheva
Vladimir Korenev
Vladimir Korenev
Mihail Pshenichnyy
Mihail Pshenichnyy
Alesa Kacher
Alesa Kacher
Seasons
Esli ty ne so mnoy - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 4 episodes
 
Stills
