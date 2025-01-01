"If You're Not with Me" is a series about a headstrong and beautiful girl who defies the rules of her camp. Zara's father made an agreement with Baron Ramir when they were children that their children would marry when they grew up. Lajos is passionately in love with his bride-to-be, but the free-spirited Zara has no intention of getting married on command. After some time, the gypsy girl accidentally meets Alexey, a talented young doctor from the capital. A romance blossoms between the two young people, and they decide to get married against the wishes of their elders.

