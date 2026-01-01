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Filmography
Larisa Luzhina
Larisa Luzhina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larisa Luzhina
Larisa Luzhina
Larisa Luzhina
Date of Birth
4 March 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Saint Petersburg, Soviet Union
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.6
Goaway and Twobriefcases
(1974)
7.4
Seven Winds
(1962)
7.1
The Big Ore
(1964)
Filmography
6.2
Rajskij
Detective
2024, Russia
Zvezdochka
Drama
2023, Russia
4.7
Sonata dlya gornichnoj
Romantic,
2020, Russia
5
Kuryozy
Kuryozy
Drama
2019, Russia
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad
Documentary
2017, Russia
Smekh i grekh
Romantic
2015, Russia
Dozhdatsya lyubvi
Romantic,
2014, Russia
Esli ty ne so mnoy
Romantic,
2014, Russia
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