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Larisa Luzhina
Larisa Luzhina Larisa Luzhina
Kinoafisha Persons Larisa Luzhina

Larisa Luzhina

Larisa Luzhina

Date of Birth
4 March 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Saint Petersburg, Soviet Union
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Goaway and Twobriefcases 7.6
Goaway and Twobriefcases (1974)
Seven Winds 7.4
Seven Winds (1962)
The Big Ore 7.1
The Big Ore (1964)

Filmography

Rajskij 6.2
Rajskij
Detective 2024, Russia
Zvezdochka
Zvezdochka
Drama 2023, Russia
Sonata dlya gornichnoj 4.7
Sonata dlya gornichnoj
Romantic, 2020, Russia
Kuryozy 5
Kuryozy Kuryozy
Drama 2019, Russia
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy. Film pervyy: Odesskaya tetrad
Documentary 2017, Russia
Smekh i grekh
Smekh i grekh
Romantic 2015, Russia
Dozhdatsya lyubvi
Dozhdatsya lyubvi
Romantic, 2014, Russia
Esli ty ne so mnoy
Esli ty ne so mnoy
Romantic, 2014, Russia
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