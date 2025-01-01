Alesa Kacher

Menu
Date of Birth
9 May 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Novogodnee chudo 6.7
Novogodnee chudo (2024)
Podsolnukh 2.6
Podsolnukh (2020)
Sezon lyubvi 0.0
Sezon lyubvi (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Novogodnee chudo 6.7
Comedy, Family 2024, Russia
Stepnye volki
Drama 2022, Russia
Odno teploe slovo
Romantic 2020, Russia
Podsolnukh 2.6
Drama 2020, Russia
Sluchajnaya nevesta
Drama 2018, Russia
Sezon lyubvi
Drama, Romantic 2017, Russia
Drama 2016, Russia
Esli ty ne so mnoy
Romantic 2014, Russia
Tihij centr
Romantic 2011, Belarus
