Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alesa Kacher
Alesa Kacher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alesa Kacher
Alesa Kacher
Alesa Kacher
Date of Birth
9 May 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
6.7
Novogodnee chudo
(2024)
2.6
Podsolnukh
(2020)
0.0
Sezon lyubvi
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2022
2020
2018
2017
2016
2014
2011
All
9
Films
3
TV Shows
6
Actress
9
6.7
Novogodnee chudo
Novogodnee chudo
Comedy, Family
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Stepnye volki
Drama
2022, Russia
Odno teploe slovo
Romantic
2020, Russia
2.6
Podsolnukh
Podsolnukh
Drama
2020, Russia
Sluchajnaya nevesta
Drama
2018, Russia
Sezon lyubvi
Drama, Romantic
2017, Russia
Sovresh — umresh
Drama
2016, Russia
Esli ty ne so mnoy
Romantic
2014, Russia
Tihij centr
Romantic
2011, Belarus
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree