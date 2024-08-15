Menu
Emily in Paris 2020, season 4

Emily in Paris season 4 poster
Emily in Paris 16+
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 15 August 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.3
Rate 22 votes
6.8 IMDb

Emily in Paris List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Break Point
Season 4 Episode 1
15 August 2024
Love on the Run
Season 4 Episode 2
15 August 2024
Masquerade
Season 4 Episode 3
15 August 2024
The Grey Area
Season 4 Episode 4
15 August 2024
Trompe l'oeil
Season 4 Episode 5
15 August 2024
Last Christmas
Season 4 Episode 6
12 September 2024
Lost in Translation
Season 4 Episode 7
12 September 2024
Back on the Crazy Horse
Season 4 Episode 8
12 September 2024
Roman Holiday
Season 4 Episode 9
12 September 2024
All Roads Lead to Rome
Season 4 Episode 10
12 September 2024
