Emily in Paris
16+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
15 August 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.3
Rate
22
votes
6.8
IMDb
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Break Point
Season 4
Episode 1
15 August 2024
Love on the Run
Season 4
Episode 2
15 August 2024
Masquerade
Season 4
Episode 3
15 August 2024
The Grey Area
Season 4
Episode 4
15 August 2024
Trompe l'oeil
Season 4
Episode 5
15 August 2024
Last Christmas
Season 4
Episode 6
12 September 2024
Lost in Translation
Season 4
Episode 7
12 September 2024
Back on the Crazy Horse
Season 4
Episode 8
12 September 2024
Roman Holiday
Season 4
Episode 9
12 September 2024
All Roads Lead to Rome
Season 4
Episode 10
12 September 2024
