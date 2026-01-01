Miki Esparbé

Menu
Date of Birth
9 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Smiley 7.8
Smiley (2022)
The Innocent 7.6
The Innocent (2021)
Wolfgang (extraordinari) 7.2
Wolfgang (extraordinari) (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Wolfgang (extraordinari) 7.2
Wolfgang (extraordinari) Wolfgang (extraordinari)
Drama 2025, Spain
My Friend Eva 6.4
My Friend Eva Mi amiga Eva
Drama 2025, Portugal / Spain
Not Such An Easy Life 6.4
Not Such An Easy Life Una vida no tan simple
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, Spain
Smiley 7.8
Smiley
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Spain
The Innocent 7.6
The Innocent
Drama, Crime 2021, Spain
Donde caben dos 5.3
Donde caben dos Donde caben dos
Comedy 2021, Spain / France
The Distances 6.1
The Distances Les distàncies
Drama 2018, Spain
Incidencias 4
Incidencias Incidencias
Comedy 2016, Spain
Barcelona Christmas Night 6.4
Barcelona Christmas Night Barcelona, nit d'hivern
Romantic, Comedy 2015, Spain
Perdiendo el Norte 5.8
Perdiendo el Norte Perdiendo el norte
Comedy 2015, Spain
Barcelona Summer Night 6.2
Barcelona Summer Night Barcelona, nit d'estiu
Comedy 2013, Spain
