Miki Esparbé

Date of Birth
9 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Smiley
(2022)
7.6
The Innocent
(2021)
7.2
Wolfgang (extraordinari)
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2021
2018
2016
2015
2013
All
11
Films
9
TV Shows
2
Actor
11
Producer
1
7.2
Wolfgang (extraordinari)
Wolfgang (extraordinari)
Drama
2025, Spain
Watch trailer
6.4
My Friend Eva
Mi amiga Eva
Drama
2025, Portugal / Spain
6.4
Not Such An Easy Life
Una vida no tan simple
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, Spain
7.8
Smiley
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Spain
7.6
The Innocent
Drama, Crime
2021, Spain
5.3
Donde caben dos
Donde caben dos
Comedy
2021, Spain / France
6.1
The Distances
Les distàncies
Drama
2018, Spain
4
Incidencias
Incidencias
Comedy
2016, Spain
Watch trailer
6.4
Barcelona Christmas Night
Barcelona, nit d'hivern
Romantic, Comedy
2015, Spain
Watch trailer
5.8
Perdiendo el Norte
Perdiendo el norte
Comedy
2015, Spain
6.2
Barcelona Summer Night
Barcelona, nit d'estiu
Comedy
2013, Spain
Watch trailer
