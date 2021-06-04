"Pedro Dom" is a Brazilian TV series in the genre of suspenseful drama. The show was produced by the streaming service Amazon. The plot revolves around two men - father Victor Dantas and his son Pedro. The latter became heavily involved with drugs at a young age and later grew up to establish his own criminal organization, one of the largest in Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, Victor Dantas, the father, has faithfully served as an undercover agent in the Brazilian police station throughout his life. As the story unfolds, the men find themselves at the center of a conflict between two worlds - the legal and the underworld.

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