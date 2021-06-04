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Kinoafisha TV Shows Dom

Dom (2021 - 2024)

Dom 18+
Production year 2021
Country Brazil
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 21 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Pedro Dom" is a Brazilian TV series in the genre of suspenseful drama. The show was produced by the streaming service Amazon. The plot revolves around two men - father Victor Dantas and his son Pedro. The latter became heavily involved with drugs at a young age and later grew up to establish his own criminal organization, one of the largest in Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, Victor Dantas, the father, has faithfully served as an undercover agent in the Brazilian police station throughout his life. As the story unfolds, the men find themselves at the center of a conflict between two worlds - the legal and the underworld.
Dom - Trailer season 1
Dom  Trailer season 1
Cast
Cast
Gabriel Leone
Gabriel Leone
Flávio Tolezani
Flávio Tolezani
Filipe Bragança
Dhonata Augusto
Laila Garin
Laila Garin
Fábio Lago
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Crime genre  In series of Brazil  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Dom - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Dom - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
Dom - Season 3 Season 3
2024, 5 episodes
 
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