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Laila Garin
Laila Garin Laila Garin
Kinoafisha Persons Laila Garin

Laila Garin

Laila Garin

Date of Birth
17 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

3% 7.2
3% (2016)
Dom 7.2
Dom (2021)
Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro 6.7
Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro (2018)

Filmography

Dom 7.2
Dom
Drama, Crime 2021, Brazil
Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro 6.7
Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro
Drama, Comedy 2018, Brazil
3% 7.2
3%
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2016, USA
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