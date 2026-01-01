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Filmography
Laila Garin
Laila Garin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laila Garin
Laila Garin
Laila Garin
Date of Birth
17 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.2
3%
(2016)
7.2
Dom
(2021)
6.7
Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro
(2018)
Filmography
7.2
Dom
Drama, Crime
2021, Brazil
6.7
Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro
Chacrinha: O Velho Guerreiro
Drama, Comedy
2018, Brazil
7.2
3%
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2016, USA
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