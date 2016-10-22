Menu
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency poster
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency All seasons

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency 16+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC America
Streaming service Netflix

Series rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
All seasons of "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency"
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency - Season 1 Season 1
8 episodes 22 October 2016 - 10 December 2016
 
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency - Season 2 Season 2
10 episodes 14 October 2017 - 16 December 2017
 
