Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
Seasons
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency All seasons
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
16+
Production year
2016
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
BBC America
Streaming service
Netflix
Series rating
8.5
Rate
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency"
Season 1
8 episodes
22 October 2016 - 10 December 2016
Season 2
10 episodes
14 October 2017 - 16 December 2017
