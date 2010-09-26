Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 18 season 7
Remember Paul
Season 7 / Episode 126 September 2010
You Must Meet My Wife
Season 7 / Episode 23 October 2010
Truly Content
Season 7 / Episode 310 October 2010
The Thing That Counts is What's Inside
Season 7 / Episode 417 October 2010
Let Me Entertain You
Season 7 / Episode 524 October 2010
Excited and Scared
Season 7 / Episode 631 October 2010
A Humiliating Business
Season 7 / Episode 77 November 2010
Sorry Grateful
Season 7 / Episode 814 November 2010
Pleasant Little Kingdom
Season 7 / Episode 95 December 2010
Down The Block There's a Riot
Season 7 / Episode 1012 December 2010
Assassins
Season 7 / Episode 112 January 2011
Where Do I Belong?
Season 7 / Episode 129 January 2011
I'm Still Here
Season 7 / Episode 1316 January 2011
Flashback
Season 7 / Episode 1413 February 2011
Farewell Letter
Season 7 / Episode 1520 February 2011
Searching
Season 7 / Episode 166 March 2011
Everything's Different, Nothing's Changed
Season 7 / Episode 173 April 2011
Moments in the Woods
Season 7 / Episode 1817 April 2011
The Lies Ill-Concealed
Season 7 / Episode 1924 April 2011
I'll Swallow Poison on Sunday
Season 7 / Episode 201 May 2011
Then I Really Got Scared
Season 7 / Episode 218 May 2011
And Lots of Security...
Season 7 / Episode 2215 May 2011
Come on Over for Dinner
Season 7 / Episode 2315 May 2011
В 7 сезоне 18 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» Фелицию выпускают из тюрьмы, и она тут же приезжает жить к Полу, убеждая его, что все старое пора забыть. Карлос узнает правду о смерти своей мамы, а Том получает крупную сумму в качестве премии.
