Kinoafisha TV Shows Desperate Housewives Seasons Season 1 Episode 21

Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 21 season 1

7.9 Rate
10 votes
"Desperate Housewives" season 1 all episodes
Pilot
Season 1 / Episode 1 3 October 2004
Ah, But Underneath
Season 1 / Episode 2 10 October 2004
Pretty Little Picture
Season 1 / Episode 3 17 October 2004
Who's That Woman?
Season 1 / Episode 4 24 October 2004
Come in, Stranger
Season 1 / Episode 5 31 October 2004
Running to Stand Still
Season 1 / Episode 6 7 November 2004
Anything You Can Do
Season 1 / Episode 7 21 November 2004
Guilty
Season 1 / Episode 8 28 November 2004
Suspicious Minds
Season 1 / Episode 9 12 December 2004
Come Back to Me
Season 1 / Episode 10 19 December 2004
Move On
Season 1 / Episode 11 9 January 2005
Every Day a Little Death
Season 1 / Episode 12 16 January 2005
Your Fault
Season 1 / Episode 13 23 January 2005
Love Is in the Air
Season 1 / Episode 14 13 February 2005
Impossible
Season 1 / Episode 15 20 February 2005
The Ladies Who Lunch
Season 1 / Episode 16 27 March 2005
There Won't Be Trumpets
Season 1 / Episode 17 3 April 2005
Children Will Listen
Season 1 / Episode 18 10 April 2005
Live Alone and Like It
Season 1 / Episode 19 17 April 2005
Fear No More
Season 1 / Episode 20 1 May 2005
Sunday in the Park with George
Season 1 / Episode 21 8 May 2005
Goodbye for Now
Season 1 / Episode 22 15 May 2005
One Wonderful Day
Season 1 / Episode 23 22 May 2005
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 21 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» мама Сьюзан соглашается выйти замуж за Морти, а Карлос уверяет Габи в том, что противозачаточные таблетки ей заменила Хуанитта. Тем временем Сьюзан узнает еще кое что о Майке.

