Pilot
Season 1 / Episode 13 October 2004
Ah, But Underneath
Season 1 / Episode 210 October 2004
Pretty Little Picture
Season 1 / Episode 317 October 2004
Who's That Woman?
Season 1 / Episode 424 October 2004
Come in, Stranger
Season 1 / Episode 531 October 2004
Running to Stand Still
Season 1 / Episode 67 November 2004
Anything You Can Do
Season 1 / Episode 721 November 2004
Guilty
Season 1 / Episode 828 November 2004
Suspicious Minds
Season 1 / Episode 912 December 2004
Come Back to Me
Season 1 / Episode 1019 December 2004
Move On
Season 1 / Episode 119 January 2005
Every Day a Little Death
Season 1 / Episode 1216 January 2005
Your Fault
Season 1 / Episode 1323 January 2005
Love Is in the Air
Season 1 / Episode 1413 February 2005
Impossible
Season 1 / Episode 1520 February 2005
The Ladies Who Lunch
Season 1 / Episode 1627 March 2005
There Won't Be Trumpets
Season 1 / Episode 173 April 2005
Children Will Listen
Season 1 / Episode 1810 April 2005
Live Alone and Like It
Season 1 / Episode 1917 April 2005
Fear No More
Season 1 / Episode 201 May 2005
Sunday in the Park with George
Season 1 / Episode 218 May 2005
Goodbye for Now
Season 1 / Episode 2215 May 2005
One Wonderful Day
Season 1 / Episode 2322 May 2005
В 1 сезоне 21 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» мама Сьюзан соглашается выйти замуж за Морти, а Карлос уверяет Габи в том, что противозачаточные таблетки ей заменила Хуанитта. Тем временем Сьюзан узнает еще кое что о Майке.
