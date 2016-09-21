Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Designated Survivor Seasons Season 1 Episode 5

Designated Survivor 2016 - 2019 episode 5 season 1

7.9 Rate
10 votes
"Designated Survivor" season 1 all episodes
Pilot
Season 1 / Episode 1 21 September 2016
The First Day
Season 1 / Episode 2 28 September 2016
The Confession
Season 1 / Episode 3 5 October 2016
The Enemy
Season 1 / Episode 4 12 October 2016
The Mission
Season 1 / Episode 5 26 October 2016
The Interrogation
Season 1 / Episode 6 9 November 2016
The Traitor
Season 1 / Episode 7 16 November 2016
The Results
Season 1 / Episode 8 30 November 2016
The Blueprint
Season 1 / Episode 9 7 December 2016
The Oath
Season 1 / Episode 10 14 December 2016
Warriors
Season 1 / Episode 11 8 March 2017
The End of the Beginning
Season 1 / Episode 12 15 March 2017
Backfire
Season 1 / Episode 13 22 March 2017
Commander-in-Chief
Season 1 / Episode 14 29 March 2017
One Hundred Days
Season 1 / Episode 15 5 April 2017
Party Lines
Season 1 / Episode 16 12 April 2017
The Ninth Seat
Season 1 / Episode 17 19 April 2017
Lazarus
Season 1 / Episode 18 26 April 2017
Misalliance
Season 1 / Episode 19 3 May 2017
Bombshell
Season 1 / Episode 20 10 May 2017
Brace for Impact
Season 1 / Episode 21 17 May 2017
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 5 серии сериала «Последний кандидат» группа особого назначения проникает в Алжир и захватывает Маджида Нассара, тогда как агент Уэллс продолжает копать под конгрессмена Маклиша, узнавая о дне трагедии немало нового.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Masha i Medvedi
Masha i Medvedi 29 comments
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 21 comments
Est tolko MiG
Est tolko MiG 6 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more