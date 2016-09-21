Designated Survivor 2016 - 2019 episode 14 season 1
7.7Rate
10 votes
"Designated Survivor" season 1 all episodes
Pilot
Season 1 / Episode 121 September 2016
The First Day
Season 1 / Episode 228 September 2016
The Confession
Season 1 / Episode 35 October 2016
The Enemy
Season 1 / Episode 412 October 2016
The Mission
Season 1 / Episode 526 October 2016
The Interrogation
Season 1 / Episode 69 November 2016
The Traitor
Season 1 / Episode 716 November 2016
The Results
Season 1 / Episode 830 November 2016
The Blueprint
Season 1 / Episode 97 December 2016
The Oath
Season 1 / Episode 1014 December 2016
Warriors
Season 1 / Episode 118 March 2017
The End of the Beginning
Season 1 / Episode 1215 March 2017
Backfire
Season 1 / Episode 1322 March 2017
Commander-in-Chief
Season 1 / Episode 1429 March 2017
One Hundred Days
Season 1 / Episode 155 April 2017
Party Lines
Season 1 / Episode 1612 April 2017
The Ninth Seat
Season 1 / Episode 1719 April 2017
Lazarus
Season 1 / Episode 1826 April 2017
Misalliance
Season 1 / Episode 193 May 2017
Bombshell
Season 1 / Episode 2010 May 2017
Brace for Impact
Season 1 / Episode 2117 May 2017
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 14 серии сериала «Последний кандидат» на помощь к Тому приходит бывший глава Белого дома Корнелиус Мосс. Политикам требуется остановить геноцид в далекой африканской республике. Уэллс продолжает расследование, допрашивая Чарльза Лэнгдона.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more
Authorisation by email